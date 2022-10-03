Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): The show must go on and so it will in the case of 'The Daily Show' after its long-time host Trevor Noah announced his departure from it following a seven-year run.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the production have disclosed that the long-running late-night series will indeed continue on at Comedy Central despite industry speculation that it could move to streamer Paramount+ after Noah signs off.

Also Read | Brahmastra Team Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Mouni Roy Reunite to Attend Durga Puja in Mumbai (View Pics).

Noah recently stunned Comedy Central and Paramount executives when he announced that he would leave the show. Sources say that staffers with the show and higher up at the conglomerate didn't find this out until Noah's announcement.

What's more, Chris McCarthy, the Paramount exec who oversees Comedy Central, had lunch with Noah a day before to discuss his future on the late-night show but the host gave no indication he was going to announce his departure a day later, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Mobbed by Fans at Mumbai Airport, Actress Calmly Handles the Situation.

In June, Noah had extended his option to remain at the centre of 'The Daily Show' for another two years. Sources note he also had an option for another year that would have taken him through the 2024-25 season. That made Noah's decision to leave an additional surprise for everyone at Paramount and with 'The Daily Show'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the timing of Noah's final episodes has not yet been determined as sources say those conversations are expected to begin this week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)