Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): Considered one of the most sacred days for performing Pitru Tharpanam (ritual offerings to ancestors), on the occassion of 'Thai Amavasai', many devotees in Tamil Nadu paid tributes to their ancestors in the early morning hours of Sunday. The devotees performed Pithurkarma puja at the Agnitheertham Kadal in Rameswaram to pray for the peace of their departed ancestors.

Many devotees also paid tributes to their ancestors on this day at Harbour Beach in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Thai Amavasai is the no-moon day in the Tamil Month of Thai (January - February) and is very important in Tamil culture.

Amavasai falls in January and is called Thai Amavasai in the Tamil calendar; the same day is observed as Mauni Amavasya in North India.

According to local belief, by fasting and offering special prayers on the Amavasai day of every month, their ancestors who have passed away will find peace.

Special prayers, rituals and offerings are made on the day for departed souls to rest in peace. People take a holy bath in one of the sacred water bodies. Shradh and Tarpan are offered.

Shradh is a significant Hindu ritual, also known as Pitru Paksha, where people honour and offer tributes to their ancestors (Pitrs) through specific rites like offering food, water (Tarpan), and rice balls (Pind Daan) to help their souls find peace and liberation in the afterlife, seeking blessings for family prosperity and well-being.

Tarpan (or Tarpana) primarily refers to a significant Hindu ritual of offering water, sesame seeds, and other sacred items to ancestors (Pitru), deities, and sages to satisfy them and ensure their peaceful journey.

Thousands of people take a dip at Rameshwaram and visit the Agnitheertham Kadarkarai (sea coast) in the morning to offer pujas to their dead ancestors. (ANI)

