Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt in a still from 'The Devil Wears Prada' (Image source: Instagram)

Washington DC [US], May 23 (ANI): The highly anticipated sequel of the comedy drama 'The Devil Wears Prada' has finally got a release date.

After the media reports stating that 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel was in the works surfaced on the internet, the fans of the movie have been eagerly waiting for more updates, especially the release date of the film.

Disney has now officially set a May 1, 2026, date for the release of its sequel, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, though it was reported last year that veteran actress Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt would be reprising their roles in the movie, the makers have not yet officially confirmed the cast members of the film.

'The Devil Wears Prada' was based on author Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel about a young woman's nightmarish experience working at a fashion magazine (Weisberger worked as a personal assistant for American Vogue editor Anna Wintour).

The actress Streep starred as Miranda Priestly, the all-powerful editor-in-chief of the fictional Runway magazine.

Anne Hathaway played the role of Andrea Sachs, a fresh-faced journalism graduate who gets the job that "a million girls would kill for" as Priestley's assistant.

Blunt was Priestley's harried first assistant in the film. Tucci plays Nigel, a longtime fashion editor at Runway who takes Andy under his wing and introduces her to Runway's fashion closet.

Stanley Tucci, who starred in the original 'The Devil Wears Prada', recently expressed his happiness at the possibility of the movie's sequel. While talking to Variety, he said

"I know they're working on it. If it happens, I would be so happy, but I cannot give you any information. Otherwise, I'll go to the actor's prison or something. [The original] was one of the best experiences ever."

As per Variety, the next chapter reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt's character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

The official date of the sequel came amid a new calendar release by Disney, which also marked the release delay of both 'Avengers: Doomsday' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars'.

As per Variety, the 'Doomsday' is now set to debut on Dec. 18, 2026, moving about seven months off of its originally slated date of May 1, 2026.

To be in sync with the schedule, the 'Avengers: Secret Wars' has also moved its release to December 17, 2027, after previously being set for May 7, 2027, reported Variety. (ANI)

