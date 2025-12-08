Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-starrer The Housemaid is all set to be released in India on January 2, 2026.

Adapted from Freida McFadden's bestselling novel, the film brings a high-impact suspense story to the big screen, exploring the hidden truths behind seemingly perfect homes.

Also Read | Sharmila Tagore Birthday: Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happiest Birthday to Legendary Actress, the 'Chanda & Suraj of the Family'.

The Housemaid marks their first psychological face-off - two of Hollywood's strongest female leads navigating a tense, intricate web of secrets and deception.

The film also stars Brandon Sklenar (Andrew Winchester), Michele Morrone (Enzo), and Elizabeth Perkins (Evelyn Winchester), adding layers of intensity and complexity to this domestic thriller.

Also Read | Dharmendra Birthday: Sunny Deol's Son Rajveer Reveals He Still Hears His Bade Papa's Voice (See Post).

Set inside the Winchester household, the story follows Millie (Sweeney) as she steps into what appears to be a dream job as a live-in housemaid, only to discover that the family's polished exterior conceals manipulation, hidden motives, and startling revelations. Blurring the line between trust and betrayal, the film immerses audiences in a world where every corner holds a secret - a chilling exploration of control, deception, and domestic power dynamics, read a press note.

Directed by Paul Feig, who makes an exciting creative shift from comedy to psychological thrillers, The Housemaid is brought to India by PVRINOX Pictures. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)