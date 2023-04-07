Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming highly-anticipated spin-off series 'Ahsoka' unveiled the official trailer of the film at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

The series is all set to stream in August 2023.

Taking to Instagram, production house Disney shared the trailer which they captioned, "Warrior. Outcast. Rebel. Jedi.#Ahsoka arrives August 2023 on @DisneyPlus."

According to Deadline, a US-based media company, 'Ahsoka', Disney+'s spin-off of hit series 'The Mandalorian', stars Rosario Dawson as the lead Ahsoka Tano. Dawson was present at Star Wars Celebration along with other cast and the likes of Jude Law, who is leading a different spin-off, 'Skeleton Crew'.

Soon after the makers dropped the trailer fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Wow! I Cant wait for this !!! I love Ashoka! So excited!!," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Sabine, Hera, & Ahsoka?!? Cannot wait."

"OMG!!! I'm literaly SCREAMING!!" a user wrote.

Penned by 'Star Wars Rebels' co-creator Dave Filoni 'Ahsoka' will continue Ahsoka's story. She is from the alien species Togruta, who are known for their large montrals and head tails, and colorful pigments. The character of Ahsoka was co-created by George Lucas and Filoni. Plot details for Ahsoka are being kept under wraps, as per Deadline.

The series also stars Ray Stevenson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren from the 'Star Wars Rebels' animated series, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. (ANI)

