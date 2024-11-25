Washington [US], November 25 (ANI): Michael Villella, the actor known for playing the serial killer Russ Thorn in the cult classic 'The Slumber Party Massacre' has passed away at the age of 84, reported Variety.

The news of demise was shared through a statement on a Facebook page, "Michael Pasquale Villella has left this world, may he rest in peace. May God welcome Michael with open arms and bring him into heaven."

His daughter, Chloe Villella, also confirmed the news on social media. However, the cause of his demise was not disclosed.

Villella made his screen debut as the drill-wielding killer in the 1982 film "The Slumber Party Massacre," which also starred Michelle Michaels and Robin Stille. The film, directed by Amy Holden Jones and written by Rita Mae Brown, began as a slasher spoof but evolved into a true horror picture.

Although critics gave "The Slumber Party Massacre" mediocre reviews, the 1982 original developed a cult following and inspired two straight sequels, which were produced in 1987 and 1990; a reboot film was made in 2021. 'The Slumber Party Massacre' spawned two spinoff film series, the 'Sorority House Massacre' trilogy and the 'Cheerleader Massacre' flicks. Villella played an uncredited cameo in the 1990 spinoff film "Sorority House Massacre II,and he appeared in the 2010 documentary, 'Sleepless Nights: Revisiting the Slumber Party Massacres.'

His other film credits include, 'Love Letters' (1983), 'Gotham' (1988), 'Wild Orchid' (1989) and 'Wild Orchid II: Two Shades of Blue' (1991). On talking about his TV credits, he made guest appearances on 'Amazing Stories' and 'Getting Away With Murder," as per Variety. (ANI)

