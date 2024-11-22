Cal Boyington, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, passed away on November 18, 2024, at the age of 53. As per reports, Boyington was found unresponsive at his home in San Pedro. The veteran TV talent agent and executive producer was best known for co-founding Vital Artists Agency and executive producing the popular series Workaholics. Reportedly, his cause of death is believed to be a heart attack, although official confirmation awaits. Boyington's career spanned various roles, including working on MTV's iconic reality show The Osbournes. May his soul RIP. Tony Todd, ‘Candyman’ and ‘Final Destination’ Star, Passes Away at 69.

Cal Boyington No More

Hit reality TV producer and Hollywood agent found dead at homehttps://t.co/KislOgeAgO pic.twitter.com/vGSm6Jdpca — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) November 22, 2024

