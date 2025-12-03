Los Angeles [US], December 3 (ANI): Kat Graham is expecting her first child with husband Bryant Wood.

'The Vampire Diaries' star, 36, took to her Instagram account to make the announcement as she shared a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump alongside Wood. The post included a collage of black-and-white Polaroid-style images, featuring the couple embracing, with Wood gently resting his hand on Graham's stomach.

Along with the pictures, Graham added a caption that read, "We're having a baby!!!" Wood also expressed his excitement by commenting under the post, "We are ready!"

Take a look

Friends and former Vampire Diaries castmates quickly chimed in with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Candice King wrote, "Ahhhh congratulations!!!!!!" Nathalie Kelley called the baby "a lucky soul." Twilight star Nikki Reed also shared her excitement, writing, "Ahhhhhhh!!!! Congratulations!!" while Natalie Kuckenburg added a brief "Congrats."

Graham later thanked fans and friends for their support, responding, "Thank you guys for all the love!!!"

The baby news comes shortly after the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony, following their first private wedding in Los Angeles in October 2023. Graham and Wood, who were best friends for years before tying the knot, recently shared photos from the celebration, including Graham wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier wedding dress and the pair riding a mechanical bull at the reception.

"The house of @jeanpaulgaultier. Forever and ever. Amen," the actress wrote in the caption. (ANI)

