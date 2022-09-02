Love in the Villa happens to be a hot topic of discussion right now, as Netflix's latest film is a breath of fresh air for the critics. Starring Kat Graham, Tom Hopper, Raymond Ablack in major roles, the rom-com is getting positive reviews from moviegoers. The story of the flick revolves around a young woman who takes a trip to romantic Italy, after breakup, but lands in a double-booked villa, and shares her vacation with a cynical British man. The movie has been receiving love from all corners. Here, check it out how. Love in the Villa: Tom Hopper, Kat Graham To Star in Netflix’s Romantic Movie.

News9 Live: "Johnson neglects to show the viewers who these two people really are, preventing us from getting invested in their fates. And if there's one thing we should still expect out of a rom-com even in the age of Netflix algorithms, it's an innate ability to write two romantic leads who can make us feel in the drop of a hat."

AV Club: "If you’re looking for a fun, entertaining night in front of the TV with your loved one, check out Love In The Villa. Again, and admittedly, this film is to romantic comedies what Olive Garden is to Italian cuisine. But like a bowl of pasta the size of your head and unlimited breadsticks, sometimes copious portions of something completely straightforward manages to deliver exactly the experience you want."

Watch Love in the Villa Trailer:

Variety: "Love in the Villa’s building blocks may be as phony and manufactured as that balcony, but romantics will assuredly see and feel that the sentimental thematic resonance surrounding love and destiny comes from a genuine place."

Ready Steady Cut: "Writer and Director Mark Steven Johnson plays things pretty safe. Everything unfolds as you would imagine, and Julie’s attempts to get Charlie to leave never seem believable. The pair are antagonistic for no real reason, except to give us a reason to keep watching, and the reality of the situation is that this pair of beautiful people would gravitate towards each other, not try to get rid of each other."

So, are you going to watch Love in the Villa on Netflix? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

