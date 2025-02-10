New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) As someone who has been a part of both theatre and movies, actor Adil Hussain, known among film lovers for his roles in "Ishqiya", "Life of Pi" and "English Vinglish", says artists on the stage are often respected but don't receive the love that cinema stars get.

Hussain, a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate, says the limelight is more on the film actors due to the proximity of the camera. However, on the stage, the audience is not directed to focus on any specific actor.

Also Read | 'Chhaava': Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Seek Blessings at Golden Temple in Amritsar (Watch Video).

"What I have noticed is that theatre actors are very respected but not necessarily loved. There is this affection that you feel for the film actors because of the proximity that, 'Oh I know him...'. The camera can come so close to you and it can also capture your whispers, even your breath.

"On the stage, that doesn't happen as you are in a long shot. So the audience has a choice to look at you or the set. In films, that decision is made by the director, that is decided by the lens of the camera," he told PTI on the sidelines of NSD's annual theatre festival Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

Also Read | Ed Sheeran Bengaluru Concert 2025: Jr NTR Praises Singer for Performing 'Chuttamalle' From 'Devara', Calls It 'Truly Special' (View Post).

The actor also participated in a masterclass at the institute.

Asked if he was prepared for the "limelight" as a film actor, the actor said he experienced an increased fan following after starring in "English Vinglish" opposite late Sridevi but felt uncomfortable with the attention.

His wife, Kristen Jain, suggested that the actor redirect the importance towards the people he met.

"It was a bit of a concern for me, I was a little apprehensive just before I did a film which became very popular in 2012. That's 'English Vinglish'. My wife asked me, 'Are you ready for this kind of extra attention that you will get?' I said if I do not do films because of that fear that means I am indulging in fear of social anxiety... If I am doing a film because I love that role, the consequences will come and I must accept them with grace."

As expected, the actor started being approached by fans in public spaces like airports

"My wife came up with a very good suggestion, she said you put the limelight back on them and that worked," the actor said recalling how when a passenger sitting next to him on a flight expressed his admiration for his movies, he started asking about the man's life.

"I asked 'What do you do? And he says, 'I am the governor of Arunachal Pradesh' and I was like... He was the former army chief and I kept asking him questions. There are so many people that I met.

"I met a person who trains pilots and asked him many questions. I asked whether phone calls are really disturbing and how important it is to switch one's phone off during a flight. So many interesting things... It's very important to have a genuine interest (in people)."

The actor also spoke about artificial intelligence and whether it is concerning for artists as their likeness and voice can now be replicated easily with the help of technology.

Hussain said he is apprehensive about it.

"It's very uncertain. I somehow feel that humanity is not ready for something of this nature because AI is unlike atom bombs or most dangerous things which have happened before. It's much more dangerous than that as there is no kill switch.

"In the field of art, there have been huge protests against AI, the entire Hollywood stood still but finally, they won and producers and studios had to agree to not use AI at the cost of participation in filmmaking. I hope it remains that way. I am very apprehensive about it but not paranoid."

Hussain's latest work is "Storyteller", a Disney+ Hotstar film directed by Ananth Mahadevan.

"'Storyteller' is a story to rethink or redefine who is the owner of the story. It's a brilliant film to question something that is already settled. It's a story about questioning something which is already settled," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)