Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is on cloud nine as his directorial 'Pathaan' registered a bumper opening at the box office.

The film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, created history. It has collected Rs 219 crore worldwide in just two days.

Also Read | Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons and The Family Guy Coming Up with More Seasons, Deets Inside.

On breaking all records at the box office with Pathaan, Siddharth said, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That's my state of mind."

"With War and now Pathaan, we, the Hindi film industry have given films that have pan India appeal. I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that's what's happening with Pathaan," he added.

Also Read | Ram Lakhan Turns 34: Jackie Shroff Celebrates His Film With Anil Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia With Throwback Pics.

Siddharth is happy that Indian cinema is flourishing and creating new benchmarks with landmark global hits.

"Today is a victory of Indian cinema because we are all Indians first. It is such an exciting phase for our country that films from across India are making records, breaking records and most importantly entertaining the people of our country globally," he shared.

In the upcoming months, Siddharth will be coming up with 'Fighter', featuring Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)