Los Angeles [US], June 8 (ANI): Second half of June is going to be super interesting for Chris Hemsworth's fans as the actor is coming up with 'Extraction 2'.

On Stepping back into the shoes of Tyler Rake, Chris shared, "It's tricky to carry on with a character and not explain his past. So much of the first film was about Rake and the young boy he was rescuing. We touched a little bit on his backstory, and this new film gave us an opportunity to really dig into that and find out why he is the way he is. With Extraction 2, we take that depth and plunge headfirst into uncharted territories, unearthing the hidden layers and delving deeper into the heart of the story."

Joe Russo serves as the 'Extraction 2' screenwriter, and he produces alongside Hemsworth, Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Patrick Newall, Mike Larocca and Eric Gitter.

In addition to Hemsworth, 'Extraction 2' stars Golshifteh Farahani ('Body of Lies'), Adam Bessa ('Mosul'), Daniel Bernhardt ('John Wick'), Tinatin Dalakishvili ('The Undeclared War'), and Justin Howell ('Avengers: Endgame').

The first 'Extraction' film was the most-watched original film premiere in Netflix's history at the time. Following the first four weeks after its April 2020 release, the action film reached 99 million households. It re-entered the Top 10 releases during the Fourth of July weekend, making the film the fourth most-watched streaming film of 2020, Variety reported.

'Extraction 2' is set to premiere on Netflix on June 16. (ANI)

