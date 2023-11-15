Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): 'Tiger 3' is roaring at the box office and Katrina Kaif could not be more happier.

"It's truly delightful to witness the widespread entertainment that Tiger 3 is bringing to people across the nation this Diwali. It's amazing to see audiences from all corners of the country joyfully dancing in the theatres! The enthusiasm, cheers, and whistles from the audience reflect the incredible time they are having at the cinemas during this festive season," Katrina expressed her happiness.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' stars Salman, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. In the film, Katrina reprises her role of Zoya. The film minted Rs 44.50 crore on the release day i.e. November 12. It has collected Rs 148.50 crore so far.

On this huge success, Katrina further said, "As someone dedicated to providing entertainment, this holds immense significance for me. I take great pride in Tiger 3 and I am elated that each film in this franchise has created enduring memories for the audience to cherish. This year has been phenomenal for Hindi cinema, and I am thrilled that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by audiences in the theatres."

Katrina's performance in the film undoubtedly left fans in awe -- especially her towel fight scene.

Speaking about it, Katrina earlier said, "I love doing envelope-pushing, risky action sequences on screen and the Tiger franchise has always presented me with the opportunity to take things several notches higher when it comes to being a female action heroine! I have lived the life of a super spy vicariously through Zoya and I love the fact that she is one hell of a fighter! She can take anyone and just like Tiger, she can also be the last person standing! That's new and exciting for me and for the audience because they can see a woman who can fight as good as a man."

She added "I'm aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral! It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand to hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don't think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India! The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving! Zoya takes on a brilliant fighter played by Michelle Lee and I'm sure the intensity, the aggression, the brutality in the scene is going to make people gasp! For me, this is one of the best action sequences I have ever seen women do on screen. It's simply brilliant and I can't wait for people to see the full action set piece in theatres!"

The film is produced by Aditya Chopra. (ANI)

