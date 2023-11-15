Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's action-packed extravaganza, Tiger 3, has stormed the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 144.50 crore within three days of its release in India. With Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role, the film garnered mixed reviews from both fans and critics alike. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and it hit the theatres on November 12, 2023. Tiger 3 Movie Review: Not Even Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Cameo Can Save Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Dullest Entry Into YRF Spy Universe (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Tiger 3 Day 3 Box Office Update Here:

SALMAN KHAN SCORES HIS BIGGEST *3-DAY* TOTAL WITH ‘TIGER 3’… #Tiger3 shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Day 3… Mass circuits are clearly calling the shots… Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50 cr. Total: ₹ 144.50 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice National chains were down 5.48%… pic.twitter.com/cXsLFQIVTC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2023

