Actor Karisma Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and added a dash of nostalgia to her Friday with a throwback picture. Taking to Instagram, Karisma treated fans with a flashback of her 90s look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "90's baby.What's ur 90's jam ?" Karisma Kapoor’s Brown Makes It to Berlinale Series Market Selects; Sister Kareena Kapoor Congratulates ‘Lolo’!

In the throwback picture, she was seen donning a black top, keeping her head tilted and looking at the camera. That little hair on her face enhanced her beauty. Soon after Karisma shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. One of the fans wrote, "You are always a queen of bollywood...lots of love.." "Miss that look and dressing of yours," another comment read. Talking about Karisma's work front, recently her movie 'Brown' has been announced as a part of the notable Berlinale Series Market Selects. Karisma Kapoor Enjoys ‘Christmas Traditions’ With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor And Others, Says ‘Family Matters’ (View Pics).

Sharing the update, Karisma took to Instagram and wrote, "Brown goes to Berlin! Thrilled to know that Brown has been chosen as one of the 16 titles across five continents to screen at the Berlinale Series Market! Congratulations Team #BROWN." Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

Karisma Kapoor's Classic Pic From the 90s

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances. "Playing the role of Rita Brown has been intriguing and creatively satisfying, to say the least," Karisma added. 'Brown', which is created by Zee Studios, also stars Helen, KK Raina and Jishu Sen alongside Karisma, Surya Sharma and Soni Razdan.

