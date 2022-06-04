Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): Marvel Studios recently announced a new release date for their upcoming flick, "Thor: Love and Thunder".

On Friday, Marvel India took their Instagram handle and shared the new release date with the fans via their Instagram post with a quirky caption stating, "Get ready for the ultimate 'THORSDAY'!

Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder arrives in cinemas in India a day before, on the 7th of JULY."

Initially, Chris Hemsworth starrer was scheduled to be released on July 8 in India, is now rescheduled 'a day before' that is July 7 to hit the big screens.

The post was a new poster of the film with the new release date and some text, which went like, "Thunder so good, even the Gods couldn't wait!".

Reacting to the post, fans showered the post with love and were very quick to comment on the post, a fan wrote, "Super excited for Thor, the soon, the better", another fan commented, "Our thunder god is arriving soon".

In most international markets, including the US, the movie is set to release on July 8.

Marvel announced the title for Love and Thunder back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, where studio boss Kevin Feige revealed that Natalie Portman would be returning to the franchise for the first since 'Thor: The Dark World,' as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides Natalie Portman, other stars include Tessa Thompson, returning as Valkyrie, and franchise debutants Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista also come back from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.

After 'Thor: Ragnarok' in 2017, filmmaker Taika Waititi is returning to direction for this project. Ever since its release, Waititi has won an Oscar and become a key member of the Disney family, acting in and directing episodes of the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian' and developing a 'Star Wars' feature for the studio.

Chris's ' Love and Thunder' makes him the first Marvel actor to top line a fourth solo film. (ANI)

