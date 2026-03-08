Mumbai, March 8: Renault India has announced plans to launch a new sub-4-metre compact SUV, internally codenamed RB3-K2, by Diwali 2027. Drawing heavy design inspiration from the upcoming Bridger concept, the new model is expected to be positioned between the existing Kiger and the soon-to-be-launched next-generation Duster. This strategic addition aims to strengthen the brand’s presence in India’s highly competitive small-SUV segment, with the company targeting incremental annual sales of 80,000 to 90,000 units.

The vehicle, referred to as a "mini-Duster," will be built on Renault’s new modular R-GMP architecture. This platform has been heavily localised to meet specific Indian market requirements and will support a diverse range of powertrains, including petrol, hybrid, and electric options. Official details regarding the design direction and the underlying strategy are expected to be revealed during a global presentation on March 10, 2026. Nissan Tekton SUV Spotted Testing in India; Check Design, Engine Specs and More Ahead of Launch in India.

Diversified Powertrain Portfolio

Renault is reportedly considering one of the most comprehensive engine lineups in the segment to cater to varying consumer preferences and price points. The anticipated range includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, a turbocharged petrol variant, and a hybrid system. For the electric version, Renault is evaluating two battery alternatives—35kWh and 55kWh—to offer flexibility in range and performance.

By offering a mix of internal combustion and electrified options, the carmaker aims to cover a broad price bracket ranging from INR 1 million to INR 2 million (ex-showroom). This versatility is seen as a key component of Renault's "India revival" plan, allowing the brand to compete effectively against dominant rivals like Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Maruti Suzuki.

Design Influence from Bridger Concept

The "mini-Duster" is expected to depart from the crossover-like styling of the Renault Kiger in favour of a more upright and rugged SUV silhouette. Teaser images of the Bridger concept, which serves as a precursor to this production model, hint at a boxy design featuring a tailgate-mounted spare wheel—a styling cue often associated with traditional off-roaders.

Despite its compact footprint of under four metres, Renault claims the design focuses on maximising interior space and practicality for urban families. The use of illuminated front lettering and signature LED lighting, similar to the global-spec Duster, is expected to give the vehicle a premium and modern aesthetic.

Central Role in India Strategy

The launch of the sub-4-metre SUV is part of a larger three-product offensive that includes the midsize Duster and a larger seven-seater SUV, likely to be called the Bigster. Together, these models are intended to rebuild Renault’s brand equity in India and reposition the company as a mainstream challenger in the SUV space. Mercedes-Benz India To Hike Luxury Car Prices Quarterly As Forex Pressures Outweigh Trade Pact Benefits.

India will also serve as a strategic export hub for the new model. Renault plans to leverage its Chennai manufacturing facility to supply the "mini-Duster" to international markets, including South Africa and Saudi Arabia. This dual focus on domestic volume and global exports underscores the importance of the new R-GMP platform in Renault’s long-term international expansion.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Autocar India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

