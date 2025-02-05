Washington DC [US], February 4 (ANI): Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that his mother Kultida Woods has passed away at the age of 81, reported People.

Taking to his X handle, the golfer announced the demise of his mother. He wrote, "It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

On many occasions, the professional golfer has talked about his love for her mother. During an interview in 2017, Woods once said, "My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him, My mom's still here and I'm still deathly afraid of her. She's a very tough, tough old lady, very demanding. ... I love her so much, but she was tough." as quoted by People while the interview was given to USA Today.

However, Kultida never missed an opportunity to support her son both on and off the golf course.

She joined her grandkids, Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel, at Tiger's induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, and was often seen on the fairway cheering on Tiger and sporting her signature oversized black glasses and visor. (ANI)

