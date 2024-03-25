Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are actively promoting their upcoming film, ' Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.

Akshay on Monday took to his official Instagram account to share a hilarious video amidst the vibrant festivities of Holi.

In the video, the actor can be seen approaching Tiger with something hidden behind his back, while Tiger holds a bucket of red-colored water outside a building.

However, in a comical turn of events, Akshay reveals a coconut instead of what was expected, leading Tiger to drench himself with the water and wish Akshay a Happy Holi.

Akshay captioned the video, "Bura na mano, Holi #HappyHoli everyone.

Have a look at Akshay and Tiger's fun banter:

The particular video left netizens in splits.

One of the users wrote, " Hahaha super sir happy holi."

Another user commented, "Hahahhahaa...this is so funny."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'. (ANI)

