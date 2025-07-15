New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Actor Tillotama Shome, known for her work in "Paatal Lok" and "Monsoon Wedding", is set to star in the upcoming film "Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan" alongside Shweta Tripathi.

The "Mirzapur" actor is marking her feature film production debut with "Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan". The film is directed by Sanjoy Nag of "Yours Truly" fame. Its production is set to begin at the end of 2025.

"Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan" revolves around a "queer love story that aims to break stereotypes and spark meaningful conversations," according to a press release.

Tripathi said the film is very close to her heart.

"This film is very close to my heart, its not just because it's my first as a producer, but because of what it stands for. Queer love stories deserve to be told with honesty, beauty, and nuance," she said in a statement.

The actor said she wanted to work with Shome for a long time and they are finally collaborating on this film.

"Having Tillotama on board makes this even more special. She's not just a phenomenal actor, she's also someone I deeply admire and trust. We've been wanting to work together for a long time, and I can't think of a better project to begin this journey with," she added.

