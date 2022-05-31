Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): American actors Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins have exited Amazon Studios' global thriller drama series 'The Power'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Robbins and Mann's roles in the thriller project, based on author Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name, will be recast and reshot, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The first season of 'The Power' featured an all-female writer's room and the show focused on a world where teenage girls have the ability to electrocute others at will, a talent that is later developed by older women.

Mann had joined 'The Power' as Margot Cleary-Lopez in October 2019. Robbins was cast in January 2021 as Daniel Dandon to replace Rainn Wilson.

After Wilson left, the role of Daniel Dandon was changed from a series regular to a recurring guest star, which is how the part will remain amid the new casting search, reported the outlet.

The series is produced by Sister Pictures and counts Alderman, Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear and director Reed Morano as executive producers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

