Major stars Adivi Sesh in the titular role. The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The upcoming flick, which is set to be released in a few days, traces the life story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan from his childhood to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh: Done With Making the Film But Not Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Spirit.

In an interview with PTI, Adivi Sesh was quoted as saying, “I am done making the film, I am not done with his spirit and I never will be. He has changed me as a person and made me so much less selfish.” Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of its key details.

Cast – Major stars Adivi Sesh in the lead. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.

Plot – Major portrays the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The biopic traces his journey from his childhood, marital life to commanding officer of the Operation Black Tornado. It focuses on how he saved the lives of numerous hostages in the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Watch The Trailer Of Major Below:

Release Date – Adivi Sesh’s film Major will be released in Telugu and Hindi on June 3. The film has also been dubbed in Malayalam too.

Review – The reviews for Major are not out yet. As soon as the review of this biopic will be out, LatestLY will update you all with the same.

