Mumbai, May 31: Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz took to his social media handle to share a heartfelt note on the demise of singer turned politician Sidhu Moosewala. Sidhu was shot dead in Mansa district, Punjab on Sunday. His cremation is taking place Tuesday. Sidhu Moosewala Death: Karan Kundrra Expresses Grief Over Demise Of The Punjabi Singer (View Post).

Asim recalled his meeting with him and wrote: "I remember when I was in Chandigarh you called me over for dinner, I came all the way to Moosa Pind just to see you and how proud I was to witness an artiste like you."

Asim Riaz Recalls His Meet With Sidhu Moosewala

He added: "You made me listen songs from your album Moosetape, we had conversations how Tupac was so fearless, about his music and all the West and East Coast conversations, we ate food from the same plate and you made me have missi roti, we had a ball brother that nite and then later you told me after when I made you listen my built in pain track.."

He remembered how Moose motivated him to continue making music, saying: "Asim dont stop making music, that thing is gonna stay with me for ever sidhu and your music RIp @sidhu_moosewala."

