Los Angeles (California) [US], September 20 (ANI): Actor Tobias Menzies has won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for the show 'The Crown' at Emmys 2021.

Tobias is known for portraying the role of Prince Philip in the third and fourth seasons of Netflix's 'The Crown', which follows Queen Elizabeth's life throughout the decades of her reign.

Speaking about more awards, the 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' show just won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the sixth consecutive year. It also bagged the award for Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event. (ANI)

