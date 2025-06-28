Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with senior Congress leaders, attended the screening of the biographical film 'Phule.'

Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film highlights the inspiring lives of two of Maharashtra's most influential social reformers, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, who were pivotal in challenging social injustices like caste and gender discrimination in India.

While praising the film, TPCC President told ANI, "Bahut achi film banayi...have requested Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for tax exemption.. saare Telangana ke log is movie ko dekhenge to unko prerna milegi..)

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed his wholehearted support for the film 'Phule.' Taking to X, he wrote, "'Phule' is not just a film or a biography, it is a good initiative to recognize the history of the Bahujan society, which is missing from the mainstream of our education. More such films should be made that bring forth the Bahujan history and struggle - only by seeing, reading and recognising them will the voice of justice become louder."

'Phule', starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was released on April 25, 2025, after it faced objections from certain groups concerning its portrayal of caste-based discrimination.

Director Ananth Mahadevan, who was also present at the screening, shared his gratitude for Athawale's support."The film is a true to history and we have made it with all our heart. I am glad AthawaleJi has endorsed the film today. Today, I am as happy as I am grateful to him for his wholehearted support for the film," Mahadevan said.

The film's core narrative is rooted in the struggles of the Phules, who fought against caste discrimination, illiteracy, and gender biases in 19th-century India. 'Phule' is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, with Zee Studios handling its distribution.The film also features Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Darsheel Safary. (ANI)

