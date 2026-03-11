Balochistan [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): A curfew imposed in the Zehri area of Balochistan's Khuzdar district entered its fourth consecutive day, severely disrupting daily life, mobility and economic activity in the region. Residents said the continued restrictions have forced markets, transport services and commercial centres to remain closed, effectively paralysing normal activity.

Roads linking Zehri with neighbouring areas have also been sealed, preventing both people and goods from moving in and out of the town. The extended closure has significantly impacted trade and the daily routines of local communities, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, people in the area reported growing concerns over shortages of essential supplies. With the restrictions coinciding with the month of Ramadan, residents said the lack of access to markets has made it difficult for families to obtain basic food items. Several locals also complained about the limited availability of medicines and difficulties reaching healthcare facilities due to the curfew. Travellers have also been heavily affected.

Road blockades have left many passengers stranded, unable to continue their journeys or return home. Community representatives warned that the situation has created considerable hardship, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women, children and the elderly. Haji Abdullah Azad, patron-in-chief of the Zehri Traders' Association and a councillor of the Municipal Committee Zehri, publicly urged authorities to immediately end the restrictions.

Azad stated that the curfew had created "serious difficulties" for residents and travellers alike. According to him, dozens of vehicles carrying families were stuck at locations including Anjeera Cross and Lakhoriyan after security forces closed the connecting roads.

He added that passengers stranded in these areas were facing difficult conditions during cold weather and while observing Ramadan fasts, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

Azad also highlighted the economic consequences of the prolonged shutdown, stating that the continued closure of Zehri Bazaar had led to shortages of food supplies in many households. He appealed to the Commissioner of Kalat Division, the Deputy Commissioner of Khuzdar and local security officials to immediately lift the curfew. Azad emphasised that restoring movement and reopening markets is essential, particularly with Eid approaching, so residents can return to normal life, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

