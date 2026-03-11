New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and submitted a letter seeking urgent intervention for the safety and repatriation of Indian fishermen stranded in Iran.

In his letter, EAM MP Vijay Vasanth highlighted that several fishermen, many of them from his Kanniyakumari Parliamentary constituency, are currently stranded in Qeshm Island, Salakh due to the prevailing tensions arising from the ongoing US - Iran conflict.

"These fishermen had travelled to Iran for fishing-related employment. Due to the prevailing tensions and uncertainty arising from the ongoing US-Iran conflict, they are facing serious safety concerns and are unable to continue their work. They have urgently requested assistance to return safely to India at the earliest," he stated in the letter.

He requested the Ministry to immediately establish contact with the fishermen through the Indian Embassy in Iran, verify their situation, provide necessary consular assistance, and facilitate their safe and early return to India. MP also submitted a detailed list of the 250 affected fishermen along with their passport details.

Earlier on Tuesday, S Jaishankar held a "detailed conversation" with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

This was the third conversation between the two leaders since the current round of conflict between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other.

"A detailed conversation this evening with Foreign Minister @araghchi of Iran on the latest developments regarding the ongoing conflict. We agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

After US-Israel launched a bombing campaign on Iran, the Islamic nation has responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones across the gulf region, including at Israel. Iran's strikes in Israel have killed 12 people and wounded over 2,000, according to Israeli health authorities. (ANI)

