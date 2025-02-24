Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Ram Madhvani's upcoming project 'The Waking of a Nation' is based on the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

On Monday, he revealed to the audience what they can expect from the show by unveiling its trailer. The Waking of a Nation follows Kantilal Sahni (played by Taaruk Raina) as he unearths a deep conspiracy rooted in colonialism and white supremacy. The show reimagines history through the "lens of the Hunter Commission's inquiry," as per the makers.

Also Read | Himesh Reshammiya Reveals How Aamir Khan's 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' Affected His Life on Farah Khan's YouTube Vlog.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDdY-vdUnzw

Creator Director Co - producer Ram Madhvani expressed his excitement for The Waking of a Nation, calling it one of his most cherished projects.

Also Read | 'L2: Empuraan': Andrea Tivadar Joins Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam Action Thriller As Michele Menuhin (Watch Video).

"It's more than just a show--it's my way of highlighting India's rich history and the struggles we've faced. Sharing the story set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the hidden conspiracy surrounding it holds a deeply personal significance for me. I'm proud of the unique storytelling style I've brought to this project and am thrilled to collaborate with Sony LIV and my talented cast, Taaruk, Nikita, Sahil, and Bhawsheel. Amita Madhvani and I and our team at Ram Madhvani films can't wait for audiences to experience this powerful tale of courage and resilience," he shared.

Taaruk Raina expressed gratitude to Ram Madhvani for giving a crucial role.

"Being part of The Waking of a Nation has been one of the most profound experiences of my career. This isn't just a show, it's a tribute to the countless, often forgotten, individuals who sacrificed for India's independence. Playing Kantilal Sahni, a man caught between duty and truth, has been both a challenge and an honour. This story is not just about history; it's about the courage to seek justice, even when the odds are stacked against you. I hope this series serves as a reminder of the resilience and sacrifices that shaped our nation," he said.

Produced by Ram Madhvani and Amita Madhvani, the series also stars Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, and Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, among others. The show is written by Shantanu Srivastava, Shatrujeet Nath, and Ram Madhvani. It will be out on Sony LIV from March 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)