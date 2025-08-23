Los Angeles [US], August 23 (ANI): The trailer of 'Regretting You' has been unveiled.

Paramount Pictures India released official trailer of the film, which is the much-anticipated adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel. It is touted to be a moving family drama that explores love, loss, and second chances.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im8vvmSGQf8

Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames, Allison Williams, Dave Franco, Scott Eastwood, and Willa Fitzgerald will be seen in key roles in 'Regretting You'. It follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they grapple with loss, betrayal, and long-buried family secrets after a devastating accident. Through heartbreak and healing, they discover the power of resilience, love, and second chances.

Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood, and Willa Fitzgerald also feature in the project, which is directed by 'The Fault in Our Stars' director Josh Boone.

'Regretting You' is set to release across cinemas in India on 24th October 2025. (ANI)

