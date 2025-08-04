Book to movie adaptations are all the rave. With the recent rerelease of Pride and Prejudice receiving a higher than average reception with hoots and cheers filling our movie theatres, it is more clear than ever that people appreciate a well-made adaptation. The experience of watching the universe you have concocted in your head come to life is a unique and enthralling experience. And 2025 has already given us several brilliant book to movie adaptations that have won our hearts. Whether it is the genius of Mickey 17, which made us fall in love with Robert Pattinson again, or James Gun’s take on the Superman comics that resurrected our love for superhero films, the industry is brimming with several highly awaited releases. Here are the four book to movie releases of 2025 that you should watch out for. ‘Are You Ready?’: Tom Holland Kicks Off ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Shooting; a Look at Day 1.

1. My Oxford Year

There is something addictive about being wooed by the charm of a book with all the classic tropes. My Oxford Year is proof of just that. With a brooding and secretive teacher who falls for his full of life student, you are in Oxford for a limited time, and this dark academia romance is eagerly awaited by the booktok and bookstagram fans who live for the cliches. Corey Mylchreest breathes life into the character of Jamie Davenport, while Sofia Carlson’s convincing portrayal of an American in Britain - Anna De La Vega, is sure to keep you seated for the ride. The movie is set to release on Netflix on August 1.

Watch Trailer of 'My Oxford Year':

2. Hamnet

Maggie O'Farrell’s Hamnet instantly became one of the most popular historical fiction when it was released and went on to win the Women’s Prize for Fiction. Ever since the news of the book being adapted into a thrilling movie by the noted film director Chloé Zhao, the internet has once again been abuzz with chatter. With a stellar cast including Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, Joe Alwyn and Emily Watson, the movie's Canadian premiere is scheduled for the Gala Presentations section at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 before its theatrical release in November 2025.

3. Regretting You

After Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us released last August, several of her other books have been greenlit for the big screen. Regretting You, starring Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, and Clancy Brown, is next in line in this trend. Based on Hoover’s 2019 book, this romantic drama will also explore the themes of grief, loss and second-chance romance.

4. Frankenstein

Frankenstein has been one of the books that is referenced and remade time and again in pop culture. However, the 2025 film on the Frankenstein monster and its origin is set to give us a thrilling American Gothic adventure that is bound to set the spooky vibes alive. Starring Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz, the movie is set to premiere in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, followed by a global release on Netflix in November 2025.

Watch Trailer of 'Frankenstein':

We hope that these adaptations live up to the hype and anticipation that book lovers across the world have been enthralled with. In addition to this, there are other awaited adaptations like the first movie adaptation of an Emily Henry book - People We Meet On Vacation - which will release in January 2026.

