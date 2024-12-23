Hollywood actress Blake Lively recently filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director of the film It Ends With Us. The film’s release on August 9, 2024, was controversial, with a lot of negativity around Lively, which she has addressed in the lawsuit as “smear campaign” against her. While the #MeToo Movement in Hollywood is not at its peak anymore, fans and fellow actresses alike have hailed Blake Lively for speaking out against the alleged harassment. Incidentally, It Ends With Us was produced by Blake Lively along with Christy Hall, Jamey Heath and Alex Saks. Even as producer, Lively had to allegedly face the harassment at the hands of a man she trusted to work on her film, Justin Baldoni. During the promotions of It Ends With Us, it was clear that Blake and Baldoni do not get along. Viewers could see that something was wrong. Actresses Amber Tamblynz, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel have come out in support of Blake Lively and praised her for her “courage”. Now, Colleen Hoover, the author of the book It Ends With Us – on which the film is based – has shared her thoughts on Blake Lively’s lawsuit and struggle. Blake Lively Takes Legal Action Against Justin Baldoni Over Alleged Sexual Harassment on ‘It Ends With Us’ Set.

What did Colleen Hoover Say About Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Posting on her Instagram stories, Colleen Hoover wrote, “@blakelively (Blake Lively), you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.” She had also posted a link to her revelations as published in New York Times. The post of Hoover is no longer available. Check it out here!

Colleen Hoover on Blake Lively and Her Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni – See Pic

Colleen Hoover Post on Blake Lively (Photo Credit: @colleenhoover)

What Did Blake Lively Say in Her Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni?

According to TMZ, Blake Lively reportedly accused Justin Baldoni of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of It Ends With Us. The allegations include Baldoni being addicted to pornography on the sets and showing nude videos of women to Lively. The lawsuit also talks about his inappropriate comments about Lively’s weight and remarks on her deceased father. It also says that Baldoni made comments about the private parts of the crew on set. Lively further alleged that a “smear campaign” was launched against her to show her in bad light, the proof of which is in the text messages between Baldoni and a public relations agency. Blake Lively Sues 'It Ends With Us' Director Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment; His Lawyer Denies Allegations as 'False'.

Justin Baldoni's team has denied the allegations, terming them as “categorically false”. More skeletons will come out of the closet, as the trial begins. However, some netizens have already labelled Blake Lively as ‘Amber Heard Part 2’, in a reference to the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial that rocked showbiz in 2022 and ended in favour of Depp. It remains to be seen how the latest Hollywood Me Too Movement case unfolds.

