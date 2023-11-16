Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): After the teaser, the makers of 'Starfish' starring Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, and Tusharr Khanna unveiled the trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Khushalii shared a trailer video and captioned it, "Dive into the world of #Starfish, secrets here are far deeper than it appears. Trailer Out Now!#Starfish in cinemas 24th November, 2023."

The trailer took us into the layered story that will soon be unveiled on the big screen with its pack of solid punch. Starfish brings a thrilling tale highlighting the calmness of the ocean at the surface, and also the storm that brews within it.

In the trailer, Khushalii's character Tara says she is as deep as the ocean, and seeing her fight her demons from the past aptly personifies the calm surface, and storm within nature of the ocean.

As soon as the trailer was released, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "What a fantastic trailer now can't wait for the release"

In the film, Khushalii plays the role of Tara who is a skilled commercial diver at heart but a rebel at her soul. Milind Soman plays Arlo who is the spiritual guru. Tushar Khanna who makes his debut with Starfish, plays Aman who is also Mr. Righteous, and Ehan Bhat plays Neil who is free-spirited.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world.

'Starfish' is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book called Starfish Pickle.

The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past.

Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Guruji at one of his trance parties. Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture, owned by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar. Starfish will be released on November 24. (ANI)

