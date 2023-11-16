Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra on Thursday (Nov 16) expressed gratitude towards viewers for showering love on his latest film 12th Fail and promised to treat them with more movies in future. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Sharma, the Hindi film is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the incredible journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey Shares Emotional Clip From Critically Acclaimed Film (Watch Video).

12th Fail released in theatres on October 27. As of November 10, the film had earned Rs 27.11 crore at the box office, according to production house Zee Studios. In a video message posted on the banner's X page, Chopra, 71, said he is "overwhelmed" to see audiences flocking cinema halls to watch the movie. "I want to thank you all. I went to see the movie in the theatres this morning and I was overwhelmed because it was a full house. The way people reacted I felt it was important for me to come on this platform and thank all of you for all your love, affection, and encouragement.

"Thank you for all the love you have given to 12th Fail and I hope that I can make more films like that for you to watch. This love is contagious, it's really making me feel I need to work harder and harder for the rest of my life," said the filmmaker, known for directing Khamosh, Parinda, 1942: A Love Story and Mission Kashmir. 12th Fail also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.