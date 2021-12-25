Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): Travis Barker has enlisted the help of his fiancee, Kourtney Kardashian and future mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, to cover a Christmas classic.

According to Fox News, the trio released their own version of 'Jingle Bells' just in time for Christmas. "A little fun in the studio with the iconic legendary queen @KrisJenner. Me on the jingle bells and @TravisBarker on the drums of course," Kourtney wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Also Read | Kashibai Bajirao Ballal: Aarohi Patel Shares Her Experience of Shooting a Wedding Sequence in the Zee TV's Show.

The track features Jenner's vocals while Kardashian plays the jingle bells and Barker stuck to drums. Jenner's other children praised their mom's singing on social media.

"There's a new Christmas legend in town," Khloe Kardashian wrote on Instagram. Kourtney replied: "Oh yes there is! (Me on the jingle bells)...But don't forget the iconic queen @krisjenner." This will be Kardashian and Barker's first Christmas as an engaged couple.

Also Read | Peter Dinklage Talks About Why Game of Thrones Fans Were 'Angry' Over Show's Ending.

As per Fox news, the Blink-182 drummer popped the question on October 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, California. This will be Kardashian's first marriage and Barker's third. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)