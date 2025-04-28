Paris, Apr 28 (AP) A trial in Paris has started over the 2016 heist in which armed robbers tied up Kim Kardashian in her bedroom and stole millions of dollars' worth of jewellery during Fashion Week.

Ten people are on trial on charges of robbery and kidnapping of the media personality and the concierge of the residence where she was staying on the night of October 2, 2016. Two of them acknowledged their participation and the others denied it.

Kardashian's lawyers said she will testify in person at the trial that is scheduled to run through May 23. (AP)

