Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: Plix, India's leading plant-based wellness brand, has unveiled the all-new ACV CQR Plus Effervescent - a breakthrough innovation in the everyday weight management category. Powered by CQR-300®, a patented extract of Cissus quadrangularis backed by clinical trials, this launch marks India's first Apple Cider Vinegar formulation enhanced with CQR-300®. The result is a safe, science-backed, and affordable solution designed to help reduce body fat.

Apple Cider Vinegar has long been one of the most sought-after wellness supplements in India, and the introduction of ACV CQR Plus takes it a step further. By combining ACV with clinically tested CQR-300®, Plix delivers an advanced, research-backed approach to weight management. The ACV & CQR are ingredients that are known to help curb cravings, support digestion, enhance metabolism, and CQR also supports fat loss, which, in a nutshell, is a convenient solution for daily wellness.

A Science-Led Innovation for Modern Weight Management

CQR-300® is a patented, clinically studied extract of Cissus quadrangularis with results validated through human trials. It supports body fat percent reduction, healthy weight management, improved body composition, metabolism & appetite control, making it one of the most effective ingredients in its category.

- CQR 300 shows fat loss as early as 4 weeks^

- CQR 300 is shown to help trim inches off the waistline in 8 weeks#

- CQR 300 is known to help support visible weight loss you can feel and see in 8 weeks*

- CQR 300 has been shown to help elevate/enhance GLP-1 levels**

Plix ACV CQR Plus Effervescent combines this clinically validated extract with premium Apple Cider Vinegar made from fresh apples fermented to 6% acetic acid, along with essential micronutrients such as Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, and Chromium Picolinate. These ingredients are known to contribute to improved fat metabolism, help curb cravings, enhance energy metabolism, and better appetite regulation.

Speaking about the launch, Rishubh Satiya and Akash Zaveri, Co-founders of Plix, said, "Our ACV range is already loved across India, and that trust encouraged us to push innovation even further with ACV CQR Plus. Our aim has always been to deliver world-class, science-backed nutrition that is easy, enjoyable, and effective. With ACV CQR Plus Effervescent, we are introducing a new standard in weight management - making powerful, research-driven wellness accessible to millions of Indians."

Product page link - https://www.plixlife.com/product/acv-cqr-plus-effervescent/1582

Disclaimers:

^Product contains clinically tested CQR 300, which is shown to significantly start reducing body fat from 4th week onwards. Study done on overweight subjects with 300mg CQR 300. Individual results may vary. (Kuate et al. 2015).

#Study done on overweight subjects with 300mg CQR 300. Individual results may vary. (Nash et al. 2019; Kuate et al. 2015)

*Study done on overweight subjects with 300mg CQR 300. Individual results may vary. (Nash et al. 2019; Kuate et al. 2015; Oben et al. 2008)

**Study conducted among overweight or obese participants with daily consumption of 300mg CQR 300 compared to placebo group (Youovop et al. 2025). Individual results may vary. Plix always recommends a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet.

