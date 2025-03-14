Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 14 (ANI): Screenwriter Biplab Goswami, who hails from Tripura, is basking in the glory of his impressive win at the IIFA 2025 awards for 'Laapataa Ladies'. On Friday, he met Chief Minister Manik Saha at a special function, where he was felicitated for his remarkable achievement.

Saha took to his X account and lauded the writer, who bagged IIFA award for Best Original Story.

"Today, felicitated Tripura's esteemed screenwriter, Shri Biplab Goswami, celebrated for his remarkable work in Laapataa Ladies, at a special function. Recently bestowed with the prestigious IIFA Award, Shri Goswami's brilliance in storytelling continues to earn well-deserved recognition. His exceptional talent is a source of inspiration, and I firmly believe that his journey will ignite the aspirations of budding writers across the state," he wrote.

On his win, Biplab told ANI, "My journey started here; I was born and raised in Tripura. Then, I pursued my studies in the film and television industry at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in West Bengal. After that, I worked there for a long time, and later I started working in Mumbai, which I still do. This has been a source of great happiness and satisfaction for me. Today, I have been felicitated by the Government of Tripura and ICA, with the honour being presented by Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, which is a matter of great joy for me. It is an emotional moment because I belong to this place. My journey began here, with the dream of becoming a film writer, director, and filmmaker from a young age. This is a truly wonderful feeling, and I am very happy today."

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards was held last weekend in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Leading the pack of winners was 'Laapataa Ladies,' which captivated audiences and critics alike with its heartfelt storytelling and standout performances.

The film, directed by Kiran Rao, was awarded the coveted Best Picture trophy, marking a remarkable achievement for the team behind it.

Nitanshi Goel was named Best Actress for her exceptional portrayal of Phool Kumari in 'Laapataa Ladies.'

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan bagged the trophy for Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for 'Laapataa Ladies'. Pratibha Ranta took home the award for Best Debut at IIFA. (ANI)

