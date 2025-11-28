The much-awaited title track of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is finally out, offering a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday's sizzling chemistry. Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday Dance on Iconic Song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ From 1991 Film ‘Hum’ (Watch Video).

The title track of Tu Meri Mai Tera Mai Tera Tu Meri features Kartik Aaryan's eye-catching dance moves. The music of the song and the vocals are given by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar, while the lyrics have been penned by Anvitaa Dutt.

Watch ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Title Track:

The three-minute and eleven-second song showcased Kartik and Ananya's sizzling chemistry on a boat party. Kartik pulls off another viral hook step after his impressive dance stint in Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The sizzling chemistry between Kartik and Ananya is one of the major highlights of the song. Their screen presence, coupled with the music's catchy rhythm, has fans hooked already.

Sa Re Ga Ma has released the song on their Instagram handle.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25. Kartik Aaryan Wins First Filmfare Best Actor for ‘Chandu Champion’, Dedicates Award to Team.

Kartik and Ananya were last seen togather in the film Pati Patni Aur Voh.