Mumbai, October 12 : Actor Kartik Aaryan shared his excitement and emotions after winning his first-ever Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in the film "Chandu Champion."

The actor reflected on the journey, hard work, and dedication that led to this milestone, dedicating the achievement to every dreamer who refuses to give up. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik posted a couple of his photos holding the black lady and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote, “Champion girta hai… par rukta nahi. “Some moments feel like a dream… and this was one of them.” My FIRST EVER FILMFARE BEST ACTOR for Chandu Champion. From the days I only watched the black lady on TV…to holding her in my hands — this one’s for every dreamer who refuses to give up.” Filmfare Awards 2025 Winners: ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Clinches 13 Awards; Abhishek Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan Share Best Actor; Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress – See Full List.

“A heartfelt thank you to the man who made me live this story — @kabirkhankk sir. Your filmmaking is filled with truth, emotion and power. You didn’t just direct me, you transformed me. Working under your vision was the most fulfilling experience of my career. To #SajidNadiadwala sir and @wardakhannadiadwala , the pillars of Chandu Champion — your belief, strength and unwavering support made this film what it is. Thank you for standing by it with so much faith and love.” Filmfare Awards 2025: Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Posthumously Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan went on to add, “To the real hero, @murlikantpetkar ji, whose incredible journey inspired us all — this honour belongs as much to you as to the film. To @sudeepchatterjee.isc , who painted every frame with emotion and beauty, and to @ipritamofficial whose music gave Chandu Champion its soul thank you for making the story sing. And to the entire cast and crew, every department, every person who poured their heart into this film — this black lady is a symbol of our collective dream.”

The Filmfare Awards 2025 celebrated the year’s most remarkable films and performances. Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award, while Alia Bhatt was awarded Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female).

