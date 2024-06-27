Paramount+ has officially set the premiere date for the highly anticipated Season 2 of Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. The series is scheduled to debut on Sunday, September 15 in the United States and Canada, followed by a rollout across Paramount+ international markets starting Monday, September 16. Accompanying the announcement, Paramount+ released a gripping first-look teaser trailer for Season 2, offering fans a glimpse into the continued saga of Sylvester Stallone's character, Dwight, as he navigates the complex world of his criminal empire in Tulsa. "Tulsa belongs to me now," declares Dwight in the trailer, setting the tone for the intense conflicts to come. Sylvester Stallone Reflects on His Journey in Hollywood, Compares Himself to ‘Last of Dinosaurs’.

According to the official Season 2 synopsis obtained by Deadline, as Dwight and his loyal crew establish their dominance in Tulsa, they face new challenges from rival forces, including the Kansas City mob and a formidable local businessman. Amidst these threats, Dwight must safeguard his family and allies while managing his intricate web of dealings. Additionally, his past in New York still looms large, presenting unfinished business that demands his attention. Tulsa King boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany, each bringing depth to their respective roles, reported Deadline. Sylvester Stallone Reveals He Was ‘Embarrassed’ To Be a Father to His Daughters While Unemployed.

Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 2 Teaser:

Currently filming in Oklahoma and Atlanta, Tulsa King is helmed by executive producers Taylor Sheridan, Terence Winter, and Craig Zisk. The series is a production of MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+, with distribution handled by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Fans of the series can anticipate a thrilling continuation of Dwight's journey, filled with power struggles, alliances, and the complexities of underworld dynamics, as Tulsa King Season 2 promises to deliver on its reputation for intense drama and compelling storytelling.