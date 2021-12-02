Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): Former US Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday shared a motivational video on social media showcasing her intense workout regime.

Gabbard took to Twitter to post a short video comprised of several clips in which she could be seen working out, while Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's rap verse from the song 'Face Off' played in the background. Her workout included pushups, kettlebell squats, rope skipping, among other exercises.

Also Read | Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii: Alma Hussein Talks About Her TV Debut, Says 'I Am Really Getting to Learn a Lot From Everybody Here'.

Along with the video, she tweeted, "Putting in the work. Aloha! @TheRock #WednesdayMotivation #workout #Hawaii."

The 40-year-old former Democratic candidate in the 2020 American elections often shares videos of her workout routine on social media. While on the campaign trail Gabbard, who is also an avid surfer had regularly posted on social media clips of her explosive workouts.

Also Read | Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Shaan Opens Up About the Title Track He Has Sung for the Ongoing Zee TV's Show.

Gabbard, who is also a former United States Army Reserve officer, served as the U.S. Representative for Hawaii's second congressional district from 2013 to 2021.

Elected in the year 2012, she is the first Hindu member of Congress along with being the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress.

Of late she has been vocal in her criticism of Democratic Party arguing that it is "disconnected from the American people and not listening to voters," as cited by local media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)