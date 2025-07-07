Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): After 25 years, India's iconic daily soap 'Kyunki...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' is returning with the original cast, including Smriti Irani, who became a household name with her character Tulsi, and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani.

While the release date of 'Kyunki...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' 2 has not been disclosed yet; the first look of Smriti as Tulsi was leaked on Monday, leaving fans nostalgic.

In the image, Smriti was seen dressed in a maroon saree. Adding a touch from the past, she completed her look with the signature big red bindi, traditional jewellery, a black-beaded mangalsutra, and of course, tied her hair in a bun -- the way fans saw her years ago.

On reprising her iconic character, Smriti, in a press note, said, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success; it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

"In the 25 years since, I've straddled two powerful platforms--media and public policy--each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment. Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy. In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki--and help shape a future where India's creative industries aren't just celebrated, but truly empowered," she added.

Reacting to Smriti's look, a social media user on X wrote, "Tulsi is back! Smriti Irani's return to the screen is sure to revive nostalgia and skyrocket her popularity. From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Parliament -- what a journey!"

Another user commented, "Iconic! Can't wait to see her reprise her role of Tulsi"

The show, which began airing in 2000, quickly became a household name. It ran for eight long years and ruled the TRP charts for most of the time.

Created by Ektaa Kapoor and produced under her banner, Balaji Telefilms, the show was a major hit with viewers and played a big part in shaping Indian TV dramas.

Recently, the show completed 25 years. And to mark the silver jubilee, Smriti shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reflecting on how the show has touched people's lives.

Calling the show "an emotion, memory, ritual," Smriti on Instagram wrote, "25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives.Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn't just a show--it was emotion, memory, ritual.A time when families paused everything to sit together... cry, laugh, hope.To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family, thank you.This journey wasn't mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be."

Ektaa Kapoor also shared her feelings on the show's anniversary. Ektaa added a video from the serial, along with a caption, on Instagram as she looked back on her journey with the show.

Calling it "a piece of my heart," she wrote, "25 YEARS!!! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn't just a show... it was an emotion. A piece of my heart. A dream that started with folded hands and limitless faith in Shri Balaji... a story that became India's story. It gave @balajitelefilms its first wings... and gave me memories, love, and characters that continue to live in every home, every heart. Even today, when someone hums or create reels on the iconic theme 'Rishton' or tells me how Tulsi felt like their own, it melts my heart and adds strength to my spirit."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi followed the life of Tulsi Virani, her husband Mihir (played by Amar Upadhyay), and the entire Virani family. The show's story of family, love, and tradition struck a chord with viewers all across the country.

Smriti is making a comeback in the acting field after 15 years. She left acting to dive into politics and even served as the Minister of Women and Child Development.

Recently, during a conversation with Barkha Dutt and Karan Johar on an episode of We The Women in London, Smriti revealed that the sequel had been planned over 10 years ago

"If you look at the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi journey in totality, the most well-kept secret about it was I had a contract to do it again in 2014, and I walked away from it because I had to serve in the Indian Parliament as a cabinet minister. The set was ready, but there was a phone call from the Prime Minister's office that you have to take an oath," she reportedly said.

She also spoke about an opportunity she had turned down at the time. "I remember Rishi Kapoor telling me to leave now because to serve your country is a greater service than just doing a movie or doing television," Irani added. (ANI)

