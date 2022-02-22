Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Actor Nisha Rawal has been announced as the first contestant of Kangana Ranaut hosted upcoming captive reality show 'Lock Upp', on Monday.

A new promo of the ALTBalaji and MX Player series was shared by its makers and Nisha on their official Instagram handles. In it, the actor could be seen dressed in a prison uniform as she posed for a mug shot.

The promo also offered a glimpse of host Kangana who was seen walking ferociously through the prison. Going by the board held by Nisha in the promo, she has been arrested under the charge of 'Controversial Fights'.

Nisha, who shot to fame with serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki' and 'Shaadi Mubarak', while sharing the promo on her Instagram handle wrote, "Bahut hua daily soap ka drama, ab shuru hoga meri life mein asli hungama!"

Nisha was in the news last year for her marital dispute with her ex-husband Karan Mehra. A case had been filed against him based on a complaint by Nisha.

Karan's family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra had also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Further, Nisha also accused Karan of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from her account.

Earlier, on May 31, 2020, the Mumbai Police had arrested Karan after he allegedly had a fight with his wife Nisha.

In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Produced by Endemol Shine India, it will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27. (ANI)

