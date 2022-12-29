Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Twinkle Khanna is a jack of many trades, having been an actress, producer, author and interior designer throughout her career of over 2 decades now. The Filmfare Awardee is also fondly referred to as 'Mrs Funnybones' by her fans for the hilariously witty remarks she has said in interviews or posted on social media.

As the National Award-winner rings in her 48th birthday, let us take a look at some of the sarcastic and chuckle-worthy statements she has posted at her Twitter handle over the years.

In 2015, the 'Mela' actor lost it when a fan suggested 'Twikky' as the couple name for her and Akshay Kumar, who is fondly called 'Akki' by fans.

Taking a jab on her own name, she wrote, "If Twinkle wasn't bad enough now there is a possibility of getting called Twikky - God help me ! Hahhaha".

Reacting to an old review to her 1999 film 'Baadshah', Twinkle took a sarcastic jab at critics who panned her acting over the years. The review, which oddly highlighted the actor's navel and her acting in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer flick, got 'Mrs Funnybones' to react in a hilarious way.

"Did I say I never got good reviews?I did and so did my emotive body part!Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it-SRK has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:)Thanks for sending this and brightening up my day @ManishMalhotra #navelgrazing," she tweeted with a screenshot of the original review.

To a user's suggestion on changing her name to 'Chetali' after '2 States' author Chetan Bhagat, Twinkle was quick on her wits with an amusing response.

"He gets to judge NachBaliye and i get to judge if that gross thing on my floor is dog puke or poop #SuchIsLife," she wrote.

Twinkle's humour comes out effortlessly even when she shares her reliving thoughts on a random day.

"I set off wanting to find myself but two weeks later have discovered that all I want to find now is a cheeseburger:)," she wrote along with an image of a lush green park.

The 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' author was funny yet relatable as she shared her post-Diwali blues in a craftily-worded tweet.

"Salwars are forgiving by nature while jeans really know how to hold a grudge! #PostDiwaliBlues #MithaiOverload," she wrote.

As far as work is concerned, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after being starred in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. (ANI)

