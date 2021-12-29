Akshay Kumar has given yet another special film to his fans. After the release of Atrangi Re on Disney+ Hotstar, the actor flew to the Maldives to spend some quality time with his wife. The vacation is even more special because Twinkle Khanna is also celebrating her birthday today. Sharing a picture from the vacation, Akshay wrote a sweet message for his wife. The two are giving the ultimate couple goals in this picture.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina 😘 pic.twitter.com/7Foo6eWsR8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 29, 2021

