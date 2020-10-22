Los Angeles, Oct 22 (PTI) Universal and MGM have announced that Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" will now release in the US on August 27, 2021.

The film, a remake of 1992 horror classic, has been directed by DaCosta from a screenplay she wrote with Peele.

It was originally set to hit theatre on October 16 this year but the two studios took a call to push its release date amid uncertainty over reopening of cinema houses in the US, reported Variety.

"Candyman", which features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead, has been co-produced by Peele, who won an Oscar for his directorial "Get Out".

The original film featured Tony Todd as the hook-wielding supernatural killer who, according to a legend, appears after his name is called five times. It was directed by Bernard Rose from a script by Clive Barker.

The new film has been described as a "spiritual sequel" to the original with the story returning to the same neighbourhood where the legend of Candyman began, a section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.

It also features Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams. PTI

