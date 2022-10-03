New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her acting comeback with the debut series 'Tiwari'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst, Taran Aadarsh shared the first poster of the series which he captioned, "URMILA MATODKAR MAKES HER DIGITAL DEBUT WITH WEB SERIES 'TIWARI'... #UrmilaMatondkar - known for her wonderful performances in #Satya, #EkHaseenaThi, #Bhoot, #Rangeela, #Kaun and #Pinjar - makes a comeback... Makes her digital debut with a thriller, titled #Tiwari. #UrmilaMatondkar plays the titular role in the web series that's set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it... The show - directed by #SaurabhVarma and produced by Dr #RajKishorKhaware and #UtpaalAcharya - is presently in the pre-production stages. "

Helmed by Saurabh Varma, the show is said to be a thriller, based on an emotional mother-daughter story.

In the poster, Urmila could be seen with a rustic look, with injury marks on her body and white cloth tied to her hand.

Soon after Taran Aadarsh shared the poster, fans seemed excited about the actor's acting comeback.

"Look to ossssssmmmmm," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Can't wait to see."

The series is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers will soon begin the shooting.

The official release date of the series is still awaited.

Urmila has been a part of several superhit films like 'Rangeela', 'Judaa', 'Satya', 'Masoom', 'Kunwara', 'Chamatkar' and many more. (ANI)

