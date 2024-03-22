Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Actor Urvashi Rautela offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday ahead of the release of her upcoming film 'JNU'.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Urvashi was seen inside the temple premises.

Also Read | Wedding Bells for Kangana Ranaut? Actress To Reportedly Tie the Knot in a Few Months.

The actor can be seen wearing a yellow sari.

'JNU' is a film that delves into the tumultuous world of student politics, protests, and the clash of ideologies.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Deliver Energetic Performances at the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony (Watch Videos).

The film also stars Ravi Kishan.

Directed by Vinay Sharma and produced by Pratima Datta under the banner of Mahakaal Movies Pvt. Ltd., JNU is a story crafted by Vinay Sharma himself. With music by Aehmad Najeem, Vijay Verma, and Saaransh Maiden, and lyrics by Manthan, Deepak Sharma, Vinay Sharma, and Danish Rana, the film promises to offer a gripping soundtrack that complements its intense narrative.

The film is scheduled for release on April 5, 2024.

Apart from this, Urvashi will be seen in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

Apart from Balakrishna and Urvashi, NBK 109 features an impressive ensemble cast, including Bobby Deol, Chandini Chowdary, and others in crucial roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments and Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinema, the film promises to deliver captivating music courtesy of the talented Thaman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)