Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is often making headlines for multiple reasons. Speaking of that, Kangana's love life is grabbing attention right now. As per reports, Kangana is set to tie the knot in a few months. Yes, you read that right! According to multiple reports, a Redditor recently took to the discussion forum, claiming to be an insider source for the actress, and shared details about her marriage. Kangana Ranaut Says 'No Woman Can Escape Sexism' Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's Deepfake Porn Lawsuit.

It is said that Kangana is set to get married soon. That's not all; Kangana has already picked her wedding dress. The actress will be wearing a designer saree. The insider revealed no information about her partner. On the other hand, the post that revealed such details is, however, no longer available. Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Was Shattered After Sadhguru Underwent Brain Surgery, Writes 'Felt God Has Collapsed'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

In the past, Kangana has dated Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman. She also made news for her controversial relationship with Hrithik Roshan. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Emergency and Tanu Weds Manu 3.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2024 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).