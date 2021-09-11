New York, Sep 11 (AP) Bruce Springsteen has performed at the World Trade Center memorial plaza during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The audience of dignitaries and family members of people killed in the 2001 attacks applauded after Springsteen performed his song “I'll See You In My Dreams” while accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica.

Victims' relatives then resumed their reading of names of the fallen, a tradition since the first anniversary of the attacks that leveled the trade center's twin towers. (AP)

